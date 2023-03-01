Lois Hemmings,21, from Blackwood is in her second year at the University of South Wales was inspired by sheep for her designs.

Lois fought off competition from the rest of her course mates to be chosen for the project, set by Lush to find a design that was unmistakable Welsh.

Lois who attended Blackwood Comprehensive School and Cross Keys College said: “I was in total shock when Lush told me that I’d won the design brief.”

Lois with her sheep knot wrap (Image: University of South Wales)

“I love the company, so to be able to work closely with them on creating the knot wrap was a dream come true.

“It was a lot of fun to get involved more in the graphic design side of Fashion, as it’s not something I’ve done before. But it’s now one of my favourite elements of my course ,and has inspired me to look at a career in graphics or branding within the industry.

“Having the opportunity to work with a national company like Lush has been fantastic, as it’s helped me realise what goes into creating these products and how I could work on something similar in the future.”

The 21-year-old will see her designs on knot wraps, an alternative to using disposable wrapping paper to package its products, in stores across the UK.

Knot wrap is a piece of ornately decorated fabric that can be used to wrap almost anything, the wraps are made from organic cotton and aim to encourage customers to avoid single-use materials to take home their shopping.

Lois' designs (Image: University of South Wales)

Emma Jones, course leader for Fashion Promotion at USW said: “Collaborating with ethical trailblazers Lush is a perfect example of how we integrate sustainability, branding and commercial creativity within our curriculum.

“This live brief enabled students to experience challenges encountered in the real world, such as competition, working to tight deadlines and pitching their designs to the client.

“The class responded brilliantly and thoroughly enjoyed the learning experience.”

Lush have now produced 50,000 knot wraps using Lois’ design.

Suzie Hackney, Gifts Creative and Category Lead at Lush, said: “I was really pleased to be involved in this brief with USW and it's a fantastic opportunity to celebrate design from Wales.

“Lois has done a fantastic job with this bright, bold and joyful design – a very welcome design to add to the Lush archive of knot wraps, and another way for our customers to wrap their gifts in a beautiful and sustainable way.”