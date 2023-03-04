K&M Paranormal is hosting a ghost hunt at the Westgate Hotel on Saturday, March 11.

Here's everything you need to know about the event...

What is the Westgate Hotel?





The Westgate Hotel, on Commercial Street in Newport city centre, is a former hotel which is being brought back into use – including hosting events.

Many people will have fond memories of events at the hotel, but the building is most famous for a less pleasant memory: The Newport Rising in November 1839.

Thousands of Chartists - fighting for democracy - were led by John Frost in a protest march to Newport city centre; they hoped to liberate their comrades who were being held in the hotel.

Army troops opened fire, killing 22 people and wounding more than 50 others. Could spirits still reside at the hotel?

What will the ghost hunt involve?





The ghost hunt will be from 8pm on Saturday, March 11, to 2am on Sunday, March 12.

People will be able to take part in:

Oujia board (AKA a spirit or talking board);

Calling out (speaking out loud to encourage communication);

Glass/table tipping (a type of séance);

Scrying (foretelling the future);

Spirit box (attempting communication through radio waves);

Human pendulum (using an investigator to communicate similarly to a pendulum);

Lone vigils (team members will remain on the same floor but be in a room alone).

What should I know before attending?





Ghost hunters for this event must be at least 18 years old.

The event is not suitable for wheelchair users or those with limited mobility; the venue has many staircases and there are no lifts there.

Flat footwear is essential as large parts of the Westgate Hotel are derelict and floors are extremely uneven.

The event will start at 8pm with people able to arrive from 7.40pm to 7.55pm.

How do I get involved?





There are limited spaces available, and this ghost hunt will be £37 per person which includes VAT. There will be tea and coffee provided and people can bring their own snacks.

Any available tickets can be bought online at bit.ly/3ZaaDmd