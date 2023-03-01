Vasile Barbu, 48, from the Old Pandy Inn, Pandy, near Abergavenny, had “placed on the market raw pork in a rancid and foul smelling condition”.

He also had for beef lasagne and rib-eye steak for sale which had expired use-by dates, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Barbu admitted having a “filthy cooking range, dirty microwave and convection ovens”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to more than 20 food regulation offences which were committed on March 29 last year.

He was prosecuted following an investigation by Monmouthshire council.

Other examples of the offences that took place included having an open tin of mouldy tomatoes in the kitchen as well as “significant cross contamination risks, poor standards of cleanliness and a general disregard for food safety”.

Barbu was ordered to pay £2,408.40 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.