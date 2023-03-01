Today is St David's Day and pupils across Gwent will be heading in to school dressed to celebrate Wales' patron saint.
And we would love to see pictures of them - be they in bonnets, daffodils or rugby shirts.
To share your pictures with us just click the link at the bottom of this story and we will do the rest.
Community answers
St David's Day 2023
"We want to see pictures of your little ones dressed up to celebrate the patron saint of Wales"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Upload an image of your child dressed in Welsh costume and remember to tell us their name and age
St David's Day 2023
We want to see pictures of your little ones dressed up to celebrate the patron saint of Wales
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here