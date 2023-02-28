Gwent Police have appealed for information relating to an alleged arson on a vehicle in the Llanhilleth area of Blaenau Gwent today (February 28).

The rider officers want to speak to in connection with this incident was seen on a blue bike, wearing dark clothing and with a yellow and blue helmet design.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Do you know the rider of this vehicle? They are involved in a vehicle arson today, February 28, in the Llanhilleth area.

“Please contact 101, quoting log number 0295 28/2/23 if you have any information.”