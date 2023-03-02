GEMMA PAIGE HUGHES, 29, of Tillery Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing a cigarette on Church Street on July 19, 2022.

JORDAN EMMOTT, 24, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on November 23, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ASHLEY JENKINS, 29, of Humber Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Monnow Way on January 5.

He was fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

LUKE DAVIES, 33, of Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £200 compensation and fined £200 after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 9, 2022.

DAVID TAYLOR, 32, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on October 30, 2022.

SINEAD TOLLEY, 32, of Victoria Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged after she pleaded guilty to a public order offence on August 21, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

ADAM BARRY, 31, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Newchurch Road, Ebbw Vale, on August 30, 2022, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

NATHAN VIVEASH, 35, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was ordered to pay £630 in a fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KAMIL PUNISZKIS, 32, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ADAM THOMAS, 31, of Salisbury Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

ANTHONY JOHN WALL, 56, of Sir Briggs Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £382 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOLIE GILLARD, 29, of Mynydd Maen Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £234 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Queensway, Newport, on August 31, 2022, when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JASON LEE DOWDEN, 55, of Limestone Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A467 in Blaina on August 29, 2022, when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

CRAIG WAYNE WELCH, 33, of Albany Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A467 in Newport on September 7, 2022, when he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.