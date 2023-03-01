The Canadian singer, known for hits like Baby and Boyfriend, cancelled the remaining dates, including an appearance at the O2 Arena in London amid a focus on his health.

Bieber was recently diagnosed with a rare condition called Ramsey-Hunt Syndrome and has been experiencing "full paralysis on the right side of his face".

The rare virus has caused concern with the artist previously cancelling 12 dates in October from the same world and UK tour.

In a statement to fans in September, Justin Bieber said of the 12 cancelled gigs: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed", adding: "I am going to take a break from touring for the time being".

Following performances in Italy and Brazil, the remaining dates have been postponed, including those in the UK.

In an email, ticket provider, AXS said: "We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Adding: "Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when making the purchase. Please note, this process can take up to 10 working days to be completed."

Alongside London, other tour dates in Manchester and Dublin as well as some in the United States have also been postponed.

Justin is yet to share a statement himself on plans for the future of the tour which has been hindered by a series of cancellations amid concerns for his health.