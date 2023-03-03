A POPULAR café and cake shop on a Gwent high street has closed its doors for good.
The House of Cake formerly, in High Street, Blackwood, has closed due to the cost of living, and rental costs.
The café sold and baked handmade cakes. Picture: Adrian Turner
The café, which sold and made handmade desserts opened in January 2022.
Owner Adrian Turner said having to make the decision to close the shop was "very upsetting".
“Cost of living and high rents made the venture unable to continue," he said.
“It is very upsetting having to close after a year’s business as we met so many loyal customer that we consider friends and we miss seeing them regularly.
House of Cake has stopped baking. Picture: Adrian Turner
“We have finished baking although we have kept the cheesecake recipe that was popular and will soon be able to make them at the escape rooms in Blackwood, Escape Blackwood.”
The café’s social pages are now run by the Games Café.
