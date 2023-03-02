Gwent Police issued a dispersal order for central Cwmbran last weekend to crack down on bad behaviour at what was the end of the half-term school holidays.

Such orders give officers special powers to move people on from an area if they are suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who returns to the area while the order is in force risks arrest.

Gwent Police confirmed officers had asked seven people to leave the area in Cwmbran over the course of the weekend.

A dispersal order was in effect there between 1pm on Saturday and 10pm on Sunday.

"Four of these [seven people] went on to breach the dispersal order, despite being advised to leave," a Gwent Police spokesperson told the Argus.

"They will now be interviewed further and enquiries are ongoing."

Last week, police constable Jason Ghalamkary said the dispersal order was being introduced "following reports of anti-social behaviour from residents and businesses in the area".

He added: "Our officers are committed to protecting our communities, and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

"If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour, you can report them by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message on social media."