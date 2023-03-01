The issue appears to have started at around 9.50am on Wednesday, March 1, with issues within the app and on the desktop version of the site.

Many users have complained that they are unable to see any tweets on their timeline.

Twitter is yet to acknowledge the problem, which has seen thousands of people taking to the social media site to complain of the issues.

Is Twitter down?





According to DownDetector, 63% of the reported problems are to do with the app, while 33% of issues are taking place on the desktop version of the platform.

There are also issues with the site’s server connection with 4% reporting problems.

More than 2,000 Twitter users have reported issues on DownDetector.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.