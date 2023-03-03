The 2km Friars Walk family fun run returns on Saturday before the main 10th annual Newport Half Marathon returns on Sunday.

A few local businesses in Newport are offering free stuff for runners who are taking part with goodies on the finish line or at venues with a runners medal.

Here are five businesses handing out items to runners for free on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the following prizes will be handed out to the first male and female U13 and U9 finishers in the family fun run.

SKETCHERS

Sketchers at Friars Walk are handing out vouchers for shoes or trainers from their store.

The vouchers will be awarded to the first overall male finisher and the first overall female finisher under 13 years old.

WAGAMAMA

The Japanese restaurant will be in Friars Walk will be having out food vouchers for a family meal at their restaurant with a value of up to £60.

The two vouchers will be handed out to the first boy and first girl under nine-years-old who cross the finish line.

On Sunday the following businesses will be handing out goodies to all runners who cross the finish line.

TINY REBEL

The brewery and official race sponsors will be at the finish line at Sunday’s half marathon offering free beer for all finishers and a voucher for 50 per cent off food and drink.

The vouchers will be for all finishers when accompanied by a full paying adult if they show their medal at the finish line.

TESCO

Staff from Tesco will be on the finish line handing out bananas to all runners who cross the finish line.

BURTON'S BISCUITS

Cwmbran's Burton's Biscuit Co will be there on the day offering goodies to all runners who cross the finish line.