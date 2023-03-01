While it is not a public holiday, there is still plenty going on around Wales to mark the occasion.

Here is a list of free events to attend today to help you celebrate.

Free events/activities to do this St David's Day

Visit a Castle

To celebrate St David's Day, Cadw are offering free entry to all their castles.

There are some 600 of the fabulous fortresses scattered across Wales, so there is sure to be one close by.

To celebrate our Patron Saint – beautifully depicted here by @NathanWyburnArt – we’re giving free entry to all Cadw sites on 1st March. Because Welsh history is something for us all, to keep.



These include UNESCO World Heritage Site castles in Conwy, Beaumaris, Caernarfon, and Harlech as well as some of the lesser-known spots like Llansteffan, Dolbadarn and Castell y Bere built by native Welsh princes.

On their Twitter page this morning, Cadw said: "Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus!

"To celebrate our Patron Saint – beautifully depicted here by @NathanWyburnArt – we’re giving free entry to all Cadw sites on 1st March.

"Because Welsh history is something for us all, to keep."

If you visit Caerphilly Castle today you will even get a free daffodil.

Attend a St Davids Day Parade

From Wrexham to Cardiff and everywhere in between, there are a number of parades across Wales to join in with and show off your true Welsh colours.

The National St David's Day Parade takes place in the Cardiff City Centre today which brings together cultural groups, school children and musicians - and plenty of locals in traditional Welsh costume.

The St David’s Day Parade in Wrexham is also one not to be missed, being one of the biggest events on the town's calendar.

The St David's Day Parade will be taking place in Wrexham today. (Image: Wrexham Council)

There will be entertainment from various artists outside The Guildhall to welcome the crowds from 12pm onwards.

There will also be annual processions and celebrations in several other towns across the country, including Aberystwyth, Carmarthen, Lampeter and Colwyn Bay.

Enjoy a sing-along with Welsh actor Luke Evans

The Welsh are well known for their singing, so what better way to celebrate the Welsh Patron Saint than belting out a tune?

Welsh actor Luke Evans, known for his roles in Beauty and the Beast and The Hobbit film series, returned home to Wales to record a special St David's Day performance of You Raise Me Up sung with the Treorchy Male Choir as part of BBC's Songs of Praise.

He took to Instagram earlier this week to show fans a snippet of what to expect.

Evans, on Instagram, said: "In celebration of St David’s Day this coming Wednesday I had the opportunity to head home to Wales for this special performance of You Raise Me Up for The St David’s Pilgrimages episode of Songs Of Praise which airs today (Monday) on BBC 1 at 13.15.

"You can catch up on @bbciplayer.

"You Raise Me Up features the incredible Treorchy Male Choir and is on my latest album ‘A Song For You’ which is out now."

You can see Evans' performance on BBC One Songs of Praise website.

Take a trip to the picturesque Portmeirion

Portmeirion is an Italianate-style village on the North Wales coast, ideal for a day out.

Portmeirion was created by Welsh architect Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 to 1976.

The North Wales coastal village and gardens is one of Wales' premier visitor attractions, welcoming over 200,000 visitors every year.

And today, in celebration of St David's Day you can enjoy a day out there for free.

There is no need to book a ticket, you can just head along.

An adult ticket is usually £18 in normal circumstances.