Llanyravon Court Nursing Home resident Kevin Patrick Gaynor died of pneumonia aged 71 on July 9, 2021, 13 days after being transferred to the home. At the time Mr Gaynor, who had complex motor neurone disease, was expected to live another month.

Now his sister Kay Lavender, who had previously been his carer, has spoken of a series of concerns about care at the home, including how her brother had choked on debris left in a breathing mask, and was left in a "life threatening" situation after his suction was left unplugged.

The Argus has reported on numerous concerns regarding the home over the past couple of months, including one resident 90-year-old Patricia Parfitt who broke both her legs falling out of bed – she died 16 days later.

Torfaen council has said "all due processes and procedures are followed in line with the Social Services and Wellbeing Act and Wales Safeguarding Procedures for Adults at risk".

Mr Gaynor's debris filled mask (Image: Kay Lavender)

Ms Lavender said when she went to visit her brother she found his mask was stuck to his face, and he had been left with pressure sores on his face due to how tight it was and how long it had been left on.

"You treat an animal better than this," she said.

“I washed and removed his mask.

“He had a cough assist and a suction machine which were left in the toilet.

“Not having the suction plugged in is a life-threatening situation – the nurse told me she didn’t know how to use the machine.

“It’s neglect and abuse, they just stuck him in the chair and left him.”

Ms Lavender, who has worked for the NHS for 47 years, said she had a number of other concerns about the home - which has since closed.

“The Sunday before he died, I looked through the window and saw that my brother was naked," she said.

“He was mortified to have been left like that, it was degrading.

“His TV and laptop weren’t connected for over a week which is how he communicated.

Mr Gaynor when he was cared for by his family (Image: Kay Lavender)

“I took the alphabet in with me to communicate with him.

“The PPE was filthy, and his catheter was so full that he was pointing to his stomach.”

Ms Lavender rang the call buzzer for over two hours before eventually giving up.

Mr Gaynor was also left outside for two hours when he first arrived at Llanyravon, as the home said, ‘they didn’t know he was coming.’

A healthy Mr Gaynor (Image: Kay Lavender)

A spokesperson for Torfaen council said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases but can confirm that if a concern is brought to the attention of the council, all due processes and procedures are followed in line with the Social Services and Wellbeing Act and Wales Safeguarding Procedures for Adults at risk and any safeguarding reports are shared with relevant partner agencies as a matter of course.”

Mr Gaynor in hospital (Image: Kay Lavender)

The care home on Llanfrachfa Way run by Golden Care closed after concerns over care, inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales made the decision to de-register Llanyravon Court Nursing Home on November 14, 2022.

Golden Care was contacted for comment.

The home has been put up for sale with a £750,000 price tag.