Sam Wagner was high on vodka and drugs when he wounded Corey Janes in Caldicot last summer.

He was upset after being told off for walking through a safety barrier at roadworks because a gas main was being laid down.

Wagner refused to use the pavement and got into an argument with his victim.

MORE NEWS: Pub boss fined over ‘filthy cooking facilities and offering to sell unsafe food’

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “Corey Janes, his father and brother were working in Newport Road, Caldicot where they were laying a new gas main.

“In order to do this they had to dig up the road and had installed a safety barrier around the site where they were using a five-ton digger.

“At about 12.20pm Corey's father Alan Janes saw the defendant had walked through the barrier and into the area where they were working.

READ MORE: Cheating husband strangled wife when she found 'dirty' text messages to other women

“He told him to keep out and use the pavement but the defendant responded aggressively, went right up into his face and said, ‘What the f*** are you going to do about it?’

“At that point he was nose to nose with Alan Jones and upon seeing this Corey pulled the defendant away from his father.

“There was a short scuffle and Corey put the defendant on the floor.”

Alan Janes pulled his son and Wagner apart.

“The defendant left issuing threats that he would burn their van and stab them,” Mr Janes said.

“Corey returned to their van and was on his lunch break and FaceTiming his partner and young son when the defendant returned.

“The complainant could see that the defendant was now shirtless and he approached the open driver’s side window and told him, ‘What are you saying now?’ “He then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the right forearm twice through the open widow.”

Wagner fled the scene and Alan Janes had to drive his son to hospital because of ambulance delays, the court heard.

Corey collapsed upon reaching The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran and needed surgery.

His injuries were not life-threatening but have left him with “nerve damage and scarred for life”.

Wagner, of Pill Row, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and of possession of a knife in public.

The defendant had no previous convictions.

His barrister Nigel Fryer said: “Through me Mr Wagner would like to apologise profusely to Corey Janes and his father Alan for having to witness the events of that day.

“These events were very much out of character.”

Mr Fryer added: “He understands these were men going about their lawful business working on the highway and this would have been nothing short of a terrifying incident.”

The court heard the defendant had been drinking and taking drugs after a relationship breakdown.

Judge Richard Williams told Wagner: “You stabbed the victim through the right forearm twice using a 14-inch knife.

“This was a revenge attack because you felt slighted.

“You had spent the night before drinking vodka and taking a number of substances.”

Wagner was jailed for seven years and made the subject of a 15-year restraining order.