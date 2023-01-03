Live

Stow Hill, Newport taped off by the police following incident

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on Stow Hill, Newport.
  • The road is currently closed between Stow Hill/Charles Street and School Lane.
  • Gwent Police are advising to avoid the area.
  • The area has been taped off by police.

