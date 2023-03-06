The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.

We know there is a lot of deserving teachers and schools that go that extra mile who may look after your little one, helping pave the way to their future who are worthy of a nomination.

Find out who won the 2022 Schools Awards here.

Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “These awards will celebrate those who have given their all in the past year.

“It continues to be challenging for our education sector. While working flat out to help learners catch up from the impact of Covid lockdowns, we have been hit by a cost-of-living crisis.

The sponsors for the 2023 South Wales Schools and Education Awards (Image: Newsquest)

“This has not only hit those working in the sector directly but also adds an additional complexity for many of the children they work with, as simply providing for basic needs becomes harder for many families.

“We know our schools, colleges and universities are filled with heroes who are committed to helping give people a better foundation for life. These awards will celebrate them and the organisations they work for.

“Please take a moment to nominate a teacher, support worker or your school and give them the recognition they deserve.”

Last year St Martin's school in Caerphilly won school of the year, and headmaster Lee Jarvis said it has helped the schools confidence.

Mr Jarvis said: “It has helped us to develop further confidence to build upon the great achievements that we have experienced at the school and give support to our schools in their improvement journey.”

For a full list of categories, information on sponsorship and to nominate an individual or establishment click here.