Andrew Still, from Cinderford, died when his machine collided with a VW campervan on the A466 near Tintern on June 3, 2022.

The 52-year-old was riding from Chepstow and the collision occurred on the second of two bends about a mile from Tintern.

An inquest held last month heard evidence that he was on the wrong side of the road at the time.

Gwent coroner Caroline Saunders has now issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report to Monmouthshire County Council’s chief executive and leader.

Evidence was given that there was a warning sign about the forthcoming bends and road markings indicating a hazard, with a chevron marker closer to the bend.

Mr Still had overtaken vehicles before the bends and would have seen the warnings, but Ms Saunders said she was concerned to learn that the chevron near the bend was overgrown and that two of the original three markers had been removed but not replaced.

“I was informed that the relevant authority had been made aware of this problem by Gwent Police after Andrew’s death but there was no evidence at the inquest that any remedial action had been taken,” she said.

She has asked the council to confirm that the two chevron markers will be replaced and the foliage removed from the existing one.

The authority has until April 18 to respond by either explaining what action is to be taken or spelling out why it is felt that nothing need be done.

Following the incident Mr Still's family paid tribute to their "rock and a beacon of light" who was a "best friend to all".

Family tribute - 'the kindest, forever loving man'





Mr Still's family has written the following tribute to him:

Andrew wasn’t just a best friend to all,

He was a rock and a beacon of light

in every one’s life around him.

He was a guide through your life’s troubles

and a ray of light in every crowd.

He made you laugh and always led the way,

But most of all Andrew was my

Inner soul, my other half

And my true love.

He was the kindest, forever loving man

and he was my husband and will always be

my beautiful husband Andrew Mark Still.