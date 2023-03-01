TWO 18-year-old men are to face trial accused of kidnap.

Newport teenagers Kane Rafferty and Denish Ahmed pleaded not guilty to the charge at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The two defendants are due to go on trial on June 5.

The prosecution claim the alleged offence took place in Newport on January 30.

Rafferty, of Lewis Close, and Ahmed, of Friars Road, were remanded in custody.