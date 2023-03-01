At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Place scrutiny committee on Tuesday, February 28, councillors looked at the Estyn report published earlier this month into the state of the authority’s education service.

The inspection by the Welsh education watchdog had taken place last autumn.

Overall Estyn has said that Blaenau Gwent’s education service had made “good improvement” since it was last inspected 10 years ago.

Estyn inspector Mark Campion said: “It was pleasing to come out of this inspection without the authority requiring follow up.

“That was not an easy decision for the team.

“We did have lengthy discussions about that considering the previous work we’d carried out with the authority going back 10 years.

Committee chairman Cllr Tommy Smith said: “As a committee we got to acknowledge that Estyn said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“But it is pleasing from the scrutiny we’ve had this morning that work is well under way to achieve the recommendations that Estyn have put forward and shows we treat education as a priority.”

Earlier in the meeting Blaenau Gwent director of education, Lynn Phillips explained that Estyn Inspectors had looked at four elements of the education service’s work:

How well does the local authority challenge and support non-maintained settings (pre-school playgroups) and schools to improve?

How well does the local authority tackle inequalities in education experiences and outcomes for children living in poverty?

How well does the local authority support schools to promote respectful relationships and address negative behaviour effectively?

How well does the local authority ensure that the interests of learners are above all others in its planning for schools and other education provision?

Mr Phillips added that following the inspection Blaenau Gwent had received three recommendations from Estyn that will help improve the service.

Mr Phillips said: “Over time and through investment we’ve improved the suitability of our buildings and the report recognises we have developed our Welsh medium provision proposals.”

“The revised education improvement plan will be brought back to scrutiny and cabinet early in the summer term.

“Importantly for members to be aware, work has started on addressing the recommendations.

“In my view the report recommendations are balanced and can be used to deliver incremental change as we continue on our improvement trajectory.”

The recommendations are:

Improve the corporate leadership of education services;

Improve the quality of self-evaluation, strategic planning and performance management;

Accelerate improvements in provision for secondary age pupils in schools causing concern.

The committee voted to accept the report.