A CAFE in Abertillerty is up for lease after closing down due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’
The Argus reported in November that the Tŷ Ebbw Fach, located in Six Bells had closed.
The community café run by volunteers posted on their YouTube page that the café is now ‘ready to be leased’ and comes fully equipped with cutlery and crockery.
In a Facebook post in November Jonathan and Jen Taylor said: “We are very sad to announce that from today we will be closing the cafe due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Thank you to one and all for your amazing support, friendship and love, it’s been a wonderful, albeit short lived, journey and we are so grateful to have made so many new friends.
“Many, many thanks.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here