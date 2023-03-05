The Argus reported in November that the Tŷ Ebbw Fach, located in Six Bells had closed.

The community café run by volunteers posted on their YouTube page that the café is now ‘ready to be leased’ and comes fully equipped with cutlery and crockery.

In a Facebook post in November Jonathan and Jen Taylor said: “We are very sad to announce that from today we will be closing the cafe due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Thank you to one and all for your amazing support, friendship and love, it’s been a wonderful, albeit short lived, journey and we are so grateful to have made so many new friends.

“Many, many thanks.”