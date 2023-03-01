The set of special stamps will feature Queen Elizabeth II’s image to mark the 100th anniversary of the steam locomotive, the Flying Scotsman.

There are 12 stamps in the collection depicting the National Railway Museum’s famous train in various locations across the UK, including crossing the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and at London’s Victoria Station.

The Flying Scotman stamps are the last that will feature the late Queen's silhouette (Image: Royal Mail/PA)

A further miniature set of four stamps features images of the Flying Scotsman and London North Eastern Railway poster artwork from the 1920s and '30s when it first began travelling on British rails.

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Flying Scotsman is a national treasure of engineering and design that conjures up the golden age of steam travel.”

He said the “remarkable locomotive epitomises the romance of rail travel and is loved” by people all over the world.

Future special stamp sets will feature the King's silhouette (Image: Royal Mail/PA)

He added: “We are honoured to mark this landmark milestone with a set of special stamps.”

The late Queen’s silhouette has been featured on stamps since 1966 and the Flying Scotsman stamp issue will be the final set to include it.

The Flying Scotsman stamps will be released to mark the 100th anniversary of the steam locomotive (Image: Royal Mail/PA)

Stamp illustrator David Gentleman is responsible for the design, adapted from Mary Gillick’s original, which has been in constant use on British stamps since 1968.

The Royal Mail has said that future special stamps will feature a silhouette of the King.