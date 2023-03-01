The Telly Treasures giveaway was announced in a trailer fronted by Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan and Am I Being Unreasonable? actor Lenny Rush.

They also revealed some other items from beloved BBC shows that are available to win.

Also among the items are earrings worn by EastEnders’ Pat Butcher, the stunt double suit donned by Killing Eve’s Villanelle, and the 13th Doctor’s T-shirt.

Pat Butcher's earrings are one of the prizes (Image: RedNoseDay/BBC/PA)

Also featuring in the giveaway are a Waterloo Road school jumper, tie and blazer; a judges’ badge and Brit crew pants from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK; a winner’s trophy from Pointless; the tie and coat worn by the title character in psychological crime thriller Luther and Hacker’s bowl from CBBC.

While the prize draw is free to enter, entrants can choose to make a donation to Comic Relief appeal if they wish.

Graham Norton's jacket is up for grabs (Image: RedNoseDay/BBC/PA)

The money that is raised for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will help those affected by the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty in the UK and across the world.

A portion of the money raised will also go towards the emergency response to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Katie Taylor, commissioning editor of BBC Entertainment, said: “This is a fantastic chance for Telly Treasure hunters to win and own a bit of BBC TV magic and to help raise awareness of Comic Relief which changes the lives of people for the better.”

A cloak from The Traitors is among the prizes (Image: RedNoseDay/BBC/PA)

How to watch Red Nose Day 2023

Red Nose Day will return to BBC One on Friday, March 17.

It will be hosted by AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.