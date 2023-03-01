Jason Evans, 31, was cleared of causing the death by dangerous driving of popular amateur fighter Shane Thomas in Pontypool on August 5, 2019.

The two friends were with a third man Robert Smith in a Renault Kangoo which hit a wall in the town on Penywain Road.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court was told the van had collided with two stationary vehicles before careering out of control and crashing into a stone wall.

A British and Welsh boxing champion, Mr Thomas, 22, from Pontypool, died at the scene.

The prosecution had claimed Evans was driving the van and Mr Thomas was a passenger.

The defendant and his barrister Gerard Hillman said they had “got it the wrong way around”.

Evans went on trial after he pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He said it was Mr Thomas who was at the wheel of Renault Kangoo and jurors were directed by Judge Niclas Parry to acquit the defendant of the charge.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told the court evidence heard during the course of the trial relating to the charge “doesn't fit” with their expert witness’ assessment of what happened.

After this dramatic turn, Evans pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Pontypool’s Rockhill Road and careless driving on the town’s Albion Road.

These offences took place shortly before Mr Thomas died at around 7.30pm.

Mr Cobbe said: “The defendant drove dangerously we say at around 6pm when he left the garage forecourt of the Esso garage at Rockhill Road.”

The jury watched CCTV footage from the garage which showed Mr Thomas driving there in the van but Jason Evans getting behind the wheel when they left.

The film revealed the defendant was driving on the wrong side of the road on exiting the petrol station and went through a red light after overtaking queuing traffic.

Evans, of Tyla Lane, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He was banned from driving for two years and must take an extended retest if he wants to regain his licence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay £,1,000 prosecution costs.

Following Mr Thomas’ death four years ago, Torfaen Warriors Amateur Boxing Club head coach Simon Weaver paid tribute to him.

He said: "Where do I begin to describe this great young man?

"The day he walked in my gym aged around nine-years-old wanting to box, he was always smiling and laughing.

"You turned out to be a big inspiration to my gym, winning British and Welsh titles and gold medals in Finland.

"The other boxers looked up to you.

"This all seems a bad dream and I hope you will walk back through the gym doors.

"I know this now will never happen so heaven has gained our champion.

"We will always miss and cherish our times together

"God bless Champ."

Hundreds of mourners paid their final respects to Mr Thomas at his funeral.