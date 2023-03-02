At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Cabinet on Wednesday, March 1 councillors were given a formal report on the outcome of the Estyn inspection of the education services which was published last month.

The inspection by the Welsh education watchdog had taken place last autumn.

Overall Estyn has said that Blaenau Gwent’s education service had made “good improvement” since it was last inspected 10 years ago.

They gave Blaenau Gwent three recommendations to work on for further improvement.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas said: “This report is particularly pleasing to me – to go back to previous times in 2011 and 2013 things looked pretty bleak for us in terms of Estyn inspections.

“We have gone through years of recovery with huge assistance, recovery board, commissioners and external aid.”

“To do this on our own with a small staff in the education authority, fantastic headteachers, teachers, pupils and everyone at the schools, that we’ve been able to maintain that continuous improvement is really pleasing.

“It’s really positive for Blaenau Gwent.”

He added that Blaenau Gwent would now work on the recommendations to continue the improvements.

But while the education services have received a good report, two Blaenau Gwent schools are in special measures following critical Estyn reports.

Cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr John C Morgan asked for an update on how work to pull Brynmawr Foundation school and The River Centre 3-16 Learning Community out of special measures, is progressing.

Cllr Morgan said: “We’ve been criticised in the past for the pace of improvement but a lot of it revolves around partnership working.

“The buck does stop with us, but what work is being done with partners to accelerate the improvement in the two schools.”

Director of education, Lynn Phillips explained that The River Centre had entered Welsh Government’s multi-agency support arrangements.

Mr Phillips said: “It the first all through special school to be part of those arrangements.

“The Post Inspection Action Plan (PIAP) has been given a clean bill of health by Estyn.

“The work will focus on secondary improvement.”

“The acting headteacher is making really encouraging progress against the PIAP.”

He added that £500,000 had been spent on improving the secondary site and that following this work – pupils had returned to be taught at the school this week.

Turning to Brynmawr, Mr Phillips said that with the help of the Education Achievement Service consortium, a review of teaching and learning at the school would take place this half term.

When they last visited the Brynmawr Estyn had identified that there are still too many lessons not of good enough quality, being taught there.

Mr Phillips said: “That will give us a firm understanding of the work that needs to continue to be done in Brynmawr.

“The multi-agency approach to drive improvement is well established for Brynmawr.”

Cabinet voted to accept the report.

The Estyn recommendations for Blaenau Gwent are: