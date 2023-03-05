Ioana Stancu, from Pill, said she suffered with the condition - a disease of the female uterus which results in pelvic pain and a painful irregular menstrual cycle - for three years before she was taken seriously by doctors.

The 22-year-old first started having heavy and painful periods in January 2019. The pain would sometimes get so bad she would pass out in a shop, or at home on the toilet.

Ms Stancu said: “At the start of 2019 the symptoms started, I phoned the GP every day due to knowing my own body and that something was wrong, but they didn’t care.

Ioan in hospital for surgery last year. Picture: Ioan Stancu

“They told me it was just a heavy period, so I had so many different scans, ultrasounds, CT scans, and a biopsy due to the fear of having cancer."

It wasn't until all these scans came back negative that Ms Stancu was diagnosed with endometriosis.

“I would be in constant pain every day," she said. "Sometimes I couldn’t leave my bed and go about my daily routine due to the heaviness of my period it was horrible.

“It got to the point where I would pass out in shops or even in the middle of the night at home on the toilet.”

In recovery after surgery to help improve her condition. Picture: Ioana Stancu

After three years of suffering from the condition, Ms Stancu finally had her surgery in June last year - which confirmed her symptoms were the result of endometriosis.

But this didn't eliminate the condition entirely, with housing officer Ms Stancu regularly having to take time off during the early part of her menstrual cycle as a result.

Last week Ms Stancu ended up in A&E at the Grange University Hospital due to the severity of the pain.

She added: “Work have been very understanding when I take the two days off, because almost every month I end up in A&E as I can’t manage the pain at home.

Medication to control the pains intensity. Picture: Ioana Stancu

“The pain is very bad; I have a high pain tolerance and my nurse said the pain women experience with endometriosis is worse than child labour.

“I was in A&E last week for a few hours, and they doubled the morphine dose even though the pain didn’t completely subside, it is really difficult to manage.”

What is endometriosis?





Around one in 10 women suffer with endometriosis, which is most common between the ages of 18-35.

It is a long-term condition that can have a significant impact on a woman’s life.

Endometriosis facts and figures: Emma Walker

Endometriosis can cause fertility problems, and women with moderate to severe endometriosis tend to have a low chance of getting pregnant with IVF than usual.

Ms Stancu added: “I would like to say to others with the condition or waiting for a diagnosis not to give up. You know your body and if you know something is wrong, keeping pushing your GP for answers.”