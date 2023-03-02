A MAN has been fined after he admitted picking up a prostitute in his car.
Roger Clark pleaded guilty to “soliciting a sex worker and transporting her elsewhere for sex for money” in Newport.
The 46-year-old committed the offence on February 10, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
MORE NEWS: Man stabbed with 14-inch knife in ‘terrifying’ roadworks attack
Clark, of Burgage Bank, Lyonshall, Herefordshire, was fined £533.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £213 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article