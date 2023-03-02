A MAN has been fined after he admitted picking up a prostitute in his car.

Roger Clark pleaded guilty to “soliciting a sex worker and transporting her elsewhere for sex for money” in Newport.

The 46-year-old committed the offence on February 10, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Clark, of Burgage Bank, Lyonshall, Herefordshire, was fined £533.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £213 surcharge.