AN AMBULANCE was called out to a “medical emergency” in Newport city centre on Tuesday afternoon.
The Welsh Ambulance Service were called out to reports of the “medical emergency” on Corn Street at around 3.15pm.
The patient was taken to the Grange University Hospital for treatment.
Speaking today, Wednesday, a Welsh Ambulance Spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (February 28) shortly before 3.15pm, to reports of a medical emergency on Corn Street, Newport.
“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by a community first responder.
“One person was transported to The Grange University Hospital.”
