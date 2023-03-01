The 57-year-old was found unresponsive in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church, Newport at around 8:30 this morning.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the grounds of St Marys Catholic Church, Newport at around 8.30am on Wednesday 1 March.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 57-year-old man from Newport had died.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time; a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”

The incident caused the road between Stow Hill/Charles Street and School Lane to be taped off.

The road re-opened at around 1.45pm this afternoon.