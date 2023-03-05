The council has supported 25 warm hub schemes with grants of £25,000 this winter as part of its overall package of support to help residents with the cost of living crisis.

The funding provided by a Welsh Government grant has supported a wide range of community schemes right across Blaenau Gwent.

The hubs aim provide residents with:

basic refreshments, snacks and a meal if possible;

opportunities to socialise;

advice and support on financial matters, health and well-being or digital inclusion;

activities such as exercise, arts and cultural activities.

John Jasper and Glen Travers at Caerphilly Miners’ Centre for the Community

Cllr Steve Thomas, leader of Blaenau Gwent Council said: ‘’We recognise the pressure in our local communities as residents have to cope with the demands of the cost of living crisis.

“We have made it one of our top priorities to do all we can as a Council, and by working with partners, to support our communities.

“The significant rise in energy costs is one of the biggest challenges facing everyone, residents and businesses alike.

“Warm Hubs are important as they provide somewhere residents are provided with a welcoming, safe and warm environment that they can access at a time when things can be difficult at home for a number of reasons this winter.

“I am delighted that we have been able to support the work of the many community groups and other organisations involved as they understand the needs of local people provide an ideal access point for local communities.”