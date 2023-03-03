A MOTHER was taken to court and fined for not sending her daughter to school.

The Newport mum was prosecuted by the city’s council after the child “failed to attend regularly at primary school” last year.

The offence was proved in her absence at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Man stabbed with 14-inch knife in ‘terrifying’ roadworks attack

The woman was fined £60 and ordered to pay £150 costs.