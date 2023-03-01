As reported by Variety ITV boss Carolyn McCall has said that the forthcoming season of the game show will be Clarkson's last as host.

She said: "We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that.

“And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

When asked if the game show would continue but with a new host in the future, McCall simply shrugged.

Jeremy Clarkson has presented on the game show since 2018 (Image: Stellify Media/PA)

Did Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column have anything to do with the decision?





Last year, Clarkson’s future on the show was called into question after the reaction to a column he wrote in The Sun about Meghan Markle.

In the article, published on December 16, Clarkson wrote that he eagerly anticipated the day Meghan would be made to parade naked through Britain while crowds chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

The 62-year-old also said that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”.

When asked about it by Variety, McCall simply highlighted the quick response ITV gave at the time to the situation.

She said: "There was no dissent internally. We came out much quicker than anybody else, Amazon included.

"We just came out and said, ‘Yes, we do not endorse a single word that he said on that. And there’s no place for that on ITV.’ So we came out very quickly and just said, you know, that wasn’t on ITV. But we don’t endorse that in any way. And there’s no place for that on ITV.”

At the time, ITV said that Clarkson would remain as the host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “for the moment”.

He took on the role of presenter back in 2018.