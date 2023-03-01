At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 1, councillors looked at the draft commissioning and procurement strategy for the authority.

The strategy will guide how the council spends its money up to 2028.

According to the document Blaenau Gwent currently spends in the region of £130 million a year with other public, private and third sector organisations on the goods, services and works needed to deliver public services.

The report said that it is the council’s responsibility to manage this money “efficiently and effectively to achieve council objectives.”

The report explains that the “Socially Responsible Procurement Strategy” delivers economic, environmental, socials and cultural wellbeing which is at the “heart” of what Blaenau Gwent does.

Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Haydn Trollope said: “I welcome making procurement more accessible to small and medium businesses and therefore the local community benefiting as well.”

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas: “I wholeheartedly agree we must make sure we are viable for all.

“The strategy has been drafted to take account of anticipated legislation changes.”

Cllr Thomas pointed out that these legal changes come from:

The Draft Procurement Reform Bill (2022). Draft Social Partnership and Public Procurement Bill (2021); Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015; and the Wales Procurement Policy Statement (2021).

Cllr Thomas added that a report on the council’s procurement at the end of each financial year.

Cabinet unanimously approved the strategy and it will be reviewed during the 2024/2025 financial year.

The strategy, is focused on the delivery of four broad over-arching organisational procurement objectives: