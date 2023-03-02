Michelle Truman was travelling home through Christchurch on Saturday, February 25, when the incident happened.

Police are appealing for information following the crash.

Ms Truman said: “The impact caused the back of the windscreen to shatter, causing several areas of the car being dented.

“The impact scared me, as there was glass everywhere and I was expecting somebody to go over the top of the car.

Michelle Truman (Image: Michelle Truman)

Damage to Ms Truman's car after the collision. Picture: Michelle Truman

“I sat there thinking, what am I going to see? Am I going to see somebody on the floor badly hurt?”

Two witnesses reported seeing two motorbikes speeding towards them, before one collided with the car.

CCTV footage from the nearby Greyhound pub at the time shows two men on motorbikes speeding past the pub.

WATCH: CCTV footage of motorbikes speeding pass the greyhound pub before crash. Video: Greyhound Pub

She added: “I usually have my grandchildren in the car, but it was just me, thank God.

"I travelled during that time as the roads were quiet because the rugby was on.

“I am very grateful that they were not in the car, as the glass was in the back where they usually sit and that is what upset me.”

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision near Christchurch Cemetery at around 4.30pm on Saturday, February 25.

“The collision involved a car and a motorbike; there were no injuries reported.

"The driver of the motorbike reportedly left the scene following the collision and enquiries are ongoing.”

Police are urging people with information to call 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 328 of February 25.

You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.