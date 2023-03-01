YOUNGSTERS across Gwent got all dressed up yesterday to celebrate St David's Day.

Here is a selection of pictures which were sent in to us.

South Wales Argus: Millie Madden, 5 (left) Olly madden, 2 (right) All dressed up ready for school and playgroup

Milly Madden, five, and brother Olly, two, are all dressed up for school and playgroup.

South Wales Argus: Darcy Washbrook celebrating at home due to having chickenpox ?gbwls?

Darcy Washbrook has chickenpox - but that hasn't stopped her celebrating St David's Day at home!

South Wales Argus: Emily age 9. All ready to celebrate St David's day in school as Welsh footballer.

Emily, aged nine, is showing her true colours at school today.

South Wales Argus: Lily-Mai, 6 (left) Darciella, 3 (right) Ready For St Davids Day At School & Playgroup x

Lily-Mai, six, (left), and Darciella, three, (right), ready for St David's Day at school and playgroup.

South Wales Argus: Ella-rose age 7 and Reggie age 3 Exctied to celebrate St David's day at school and nursery

Ella-Rose, seven, and Reggie, three, all dressed up for St David's Day.

South Wales Argus: Willow mulligan welsh lady, st David's day 2023?gbwls

Willow Mulligan is dressed up as a little Welsh lady.

South Wales Argus: Ruby Brooker Age 3

Ruby Brooker, aged three, with a massive bouquet of Welsh daffs.

South Wales Argus: Millie Erickson age 7

Millie Erickson, seven, in her St David's Day costume.

South Wales Argus: Franco White age 1

One-year-old Franco White is getting into the spirit.

South Wales Argus: George White age 2

...and so is two-year-old George White!