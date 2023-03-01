To mark St David's today, the Scottish presenter, on her ITV show Lorraine, attempted to say Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus, which means Happy St David's Day in Welsh.

However, struggled with the pronunciation and apologised for her "terrible" attempt.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus | Happy St David’s Day from @reallorraine ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/L8bbykDj8Q — Lorraine (@lorraine) March 1, 2023

Lorraine said: "I'm so sorry to everyone in Wales because that was terrible. I probably said something very rude.

"Happy St David's Day though. I did try."

Fans of the show didn't seem too bothered and took to social media to show their thanks for at least attempting the Welsh version of Happy St David's Day.

One follower on Twitter, said: "Great to see you trying.

"It’s a hard language to get a grip of if you’re not Welsh. Well done"

Other celebrities have taken to social media today to wish everyone a Happy St David's Day.

Welsh actor Luke Evans, known for his roles in The Hobbit movies and Beauty and the Beast, hails from Pontypool.

He posted on Instagram this morning and said: "To be born in Wales, not with a silver spoon in your mouth, but with music in your blood, and with poetry in your soul, is a privilege indeed.

"From the poem "In Passing" written in 1967 by Brian Harris.

"Happy #stdavidsday to all my Welsh friends and family around the world."

Welsh singer Tom Jones took to Twitter, posting a brief message and sharing a clip from his hit song Green Green Grass of Home.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

🌼Happy St David’s Day to all my fellow Welsh folk across the world x 🌼 https://t.co/7kx9AsjrFY pic.twitter.com/GkjyJp3A9e — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) March 1, 2023

Fellow Welsh singer, Katherine Jenkins was on BBC One show, Songs of Praise, on Monday in celebration of St David's Day.

She met pilgrims in Pembrokeshire and walked the ancient trail to St David’s Cathedral.

Evans also featured on the show singing a rendition of You Raise Me Up.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is originally from Swansea, posted an Instagram story with a picture saying Happy St David's Day.

She also wrote a message that said: "Love to you all, today and always."