Three rabbits, two white and one black, were found outside the Newport Animal Centre in Hartridge Farm Road on Wednesday, February 22. One of the white rabbits had discharge from the eye and slightly scabby skin.

The rabbits have been given the suitably Welsh names Enfys, Daffy and Cwtch, and are awaiting health checks from the vet.

The animal rescue centre is now urging now anyone with information about how these rabbits came to be abandoned to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith stresses that the cost of living crisis is having an impact on pet owners, but abandoning animals is not the answer.

She said: “Sadly, more and more people are abandoning their animals and it could be down to a number of reasons, for example when owners are unable to cope.

“Whether that be with an animal’s behaviour, the costs of keeping the pet or other things in their life take over they opt to dump them. But this is never the answer.

“These three rabbits are now doing well in RSPCA care, although one of the white rabbits had discharge from the eye and slightly scabby skin.

“Also, the black rabbit appears to be nesting - so we may have some further rabbits on our hands at some point!

“They are currently awaiting health checks with the vet and following a period of time if the owner isn’t found they will be made available for rehoming.”

The RSPCA deals with a lot of calls about rabbits being neglected or abandoned.

Despite rabbits being perceived at the perfect first pet for children, they are actually the most neglected pets in Britain.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650.

There is also a online hub, which includes lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.