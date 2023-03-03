Figures from the April to June 2022 reveal that the recycling rate in Blaenau was 67.8 per cent – nearly three per cent better than the results for 2022/2023.

The figures were revealed at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, March 1.

It was part of a wide ranging performance report on the council’s regeneration and community services from April to the end of September 2022, which covers housing, highways, economic development and the environment.

Deputy council leader and environment portfolio holder, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “There is a lot in this report and I will pick out the highlights and there’s a whole section on our recycling rates.

“I’m really pleased that we’re on track for exceeding 67 per cent for 2022/2023.

“Out recycling rate for 2022/2023 was 67.8 per cent.”

Cllr Cunningham added that there were also “promising conversations” taking place with registered social landlords such as Tai Calon that would help with recycling rates by collecting their residents’ green waste.

By 2024/2025 the Welsh Government expects every local authority to hit a 70 per cent recycling rate. For every tonne under the target, councils will be hit by £200 fine.

Cabinet member for regeneration, Cllr John Morgan said that 12 more electric vehicle charging points were going to be placed in the county borough.

He also congratulated the regeneration team for landing a £9 million Levelling Up grant to develop the HiVE engineering centre in Ebbw Vale.

“This is exciting project and will benefit all areas of Blaenau Gwent,” said Cllr Morgan.

The success of the Levelling Up bid in which Blaenau Gwent worked with Coleg Gwent was announced in January.

The investment will allow the a High Value Engineering (HiVE) facility, a world-leading training and education establishment to be built in Ebbw Vale.

It is hoped that the engineering college will help young people into highly skilled jobs in advanced materials and manufacturing sector and the digital and enabling technologies.

Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Haydn Trollope asked what the current capacity for council owned industrial units is.

Cllr Morgan said: “Lettings of units are up to roughly 93 per cent occupancy rate and we have a large number of enquiries for units right across the borough, not just council ones.

“At this moment in time organisations are recognising Blaenau Gwent is a good place to come.”

Cllr Morgan believed that the with the improved Heads of the Valleys road and a “good relationship” with the Cardiff City Region that the economic regeneration team were “punching above its weight.”

Director of regeneration and community, Ellie Fry said: “Over the next couple of years we may well see some turnover in our units.

“We know they are good renters but there are lots of businesses facing problems now, but we are receiving lots of enquiries.

“We will monitor that position and help those local small businesses where we can.”

“We could always do with more start-up and larger units to deal with the enquiries we are handling.”

Councillors voted to accept the report.