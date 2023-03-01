Firearm officers who are specially trained in using firearms, attended the scene at Beechwood Park at 2.25pm.

Police delpoyed four cars and a helicopter to thoroughly search the area, but there were no boys matching the description and no weapon was located.

They were on site to ensure the safety of the public and officers after it was reported that a group of boys were seen with guns.

A police helicopter circles beechwood park in search for group of boys with gun. Picture: Robert Jones

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of boys with a gun in Beechwood Park, Newport at around 2.25pm on Wednesday 1 March.

“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area. No boys matching the description given by the public were found and no weapon was located.

“Specially trained firearms officers attended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the public and officers.”