Adorable, springer spaniel and poodle cross, Agatha nearly poisoned herself when she munched through a bunch of daffodils recently.

She ate the daffodils - the national flower of Wales - having mistaken them as a tasty treat.

Little did Agatha or her owner, Lynsey Harris, know that daffodils are potentially fatal for dogs because they contain several toxic chemicals which can cause severe vomiting and diarrhoea, as well as problems with the heart and circulation.

Daffodils can be potentially fatal for dogs (Image: PA)

Lynsey said: “I was on the phone to a friend and said, ‘You’ll never guess what Agatha’s done now. She’s eaten the daffodils off the table!’

“It was my friend who told to me that daffodils are actually toxic to dogs, which came as a total surprise.

“When we first got Agatha I read up on all sorts of risks to dog health but the danger to your pet from a bunch of daffodils never cropped up.”

Two-year-old Agatha became violently sick just as Lynsey was calling Vets Now for advice.

Moments later, Lynsey and a poorly Agatha were on their way to the 24-hour pet emergency clinic in Newport, South Wales, where they live.

The Vets Now team checked Agatha over and established because she had been sick already she was at less risk of absorbing enough of the toxin from the daffodils to cause major damage, and therefore was likely to avoid any serious threat to her vital organs.

Iwona Szmycl from the Vets Now Newport clinic, who led Agatha's treatment, issued a St David's Day warning to keep daffodils away from dogs.

She said: “Daffodils look so innocent but they can be toxic for dogs and with St David’s Day, and Mother’s Day coming up it’s worth everyone bearing that in mind.

“If your dog does manage to eat daffodils, please do what Lynsey did and seek vet help straightaway.”

Last year, Vets Now saw a 56% increase in chocolate poisoning in pets in the two weeks leading up to February 14th.



It's important to keep it well out of paws' reach. You can access our handy chocolate calculator here: https://t.co/fIX48RimYS pic.twitter.com/oyFGMyRDtB — Vets Now (@VetsNowUK) February 7, 2023

It wasn't long before Agatha was well enough to return home with some doses of liquid charcoal to prevent further absorption of anything left in her tummy.

And after a day or so, she was back to her normal self – charging around the house and prowling the garden.

Lynsey said: “It was a massive relief to get Agatha home safe and sound.

“Just two days after bringing Agatha home from the breeder as a tiny puppy she nearly died from a worm infestation and had to have 14cm of intestines removed.

“It was really life and death for her and it was Vets Now who looked after her then.

“Having been through that scary experience, I was fearing for the worst when this happened.

“I’ve learned my lesson here – and hopefully this will raise awareness for other owners of what a serious issue this is."

Vets Now suggested if your pet has eaten anything potentially harmful you should call your vet for advice as soon as possible.