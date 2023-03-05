The planting is part of National Trust Cymru’s #GwleddYGwanwyn #BlossomWatch campaign and commitment to provide opportunities for more people to connect with nature, beauty and history, wherever they are in Wales.

As part of the campaign, the conservation charity is working with Members of Parliament and Members of the Senedd across Wales to plant blossom trees in locations of their choice within their constituency or region – helping to develop blossom spaces that respect local setting, spirit of place and bring people and nature together.

Once established, the trees will bloom each spring, bringing the joyful sight of blush-tinted blooms to the nation’s community spaces and encourage a beneficial everyday connection with nature, culture and each other.

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said: "It was a huge pleasure to be part of the National Trust’s Blossom Watch campaign and help plant a healthy six-year-old blossom tree at Tredegar House. The beautiful grounds are a beloved asset for the people of Newport and, for many, an invaluable escape to nature during the pandemic.

"Being able to be involved in this project was so important to me, I hope we can continue to encourage people to get outside and enjoy nature. Tredegar House and its parklands are a real gem in the heart of Newport, I hope this blossom will be enjoyed for decades to come."

Lizzie Smith Jones, general manager at National Trust Cymru’s Tredegar House, said: "Through the #blossomwatch campaign we are proudly bringing the beauty of nature closer to everyone in Wales. Thank you to Jayne for joining us to plant a tree in our new blossom avenue. Everyone who visits Tredegar House can watch the tree grow and experience the joy of nature as the avenue blossoms each spring."