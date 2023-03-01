On Tuesday, Newport council approved its 2023-24 budget – which included an 8.5 per cent rise in council tax, as well as plans to switch street lights off overnight, and a move to three-weekly bin collections.

On the changes to collections, cabinet member for climate change and bio-diversity, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, said: “Eighteen out of 22 local authorities in Wales are already on three-weekly bin collections or they’re consulting on it.

“It’s the direction of travel.”

But Cllr Matthew Evans, leader of the Newport Conservatives, said the decision was “ridiculous”.

“I – like a lot of people in Newport – am a keen recycler, but it’s going to be very difficult,” he said.

“I do believe we will see an increase in fly-tipping.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. You’re paying higher council tax and it’s going to be collected every three weeks instead of every other week.”

Cllr Evans described the 8.5 per cent council tax rise as “outrageous”.

“I suspect the residents of Newport are going to be angry and upset that they are paying a considerable amount more and are getting much less,” he added.

“We’re quite angry about it,” said Independent councillor for Lliswerry, Cllr Allan Morris. “We’re not playing politics – it’s a genuine concern.

“As Lliswerry ward councillors, the biggest complaints we receive are about fly-tipping and littering.

“We can only see that this will become worse with a move to a three-weekly bin collection.

“We believe that Newport isn’t ready to move to a three-weekly collection.

“We need to discuss proper bin sizes for families. For instance, why should a family of four have the same size bin as a single person?

“We accept the inevitability of moving to a three-weekly bin collection, but there are many steps that need to be taken and put in place before that happens.

“Small bins, fewer collections, and limited access to the tip isn’t going to end well.

“It has to come, but this is exactly the wrong time.”

Speaking in council, Cllr John Reynolds said: “I think saying Newport’s not ready is doing a massive underservice to the people of Newport.

“The people of Newport are ready.

“A lot of people in Newport that I speak to actually want this.

“They know that most councils have gone this way already, and they know there’s a climate emergency, and they know that this is what needs to be done.”

Cllr Carmel Townsend, the Liberal Democrat representative for St Julians, said: “Newport looks neglected and visitors to the city comment on how dirty it is.

“In the past, people had large bins, which were then ‘downsized’ to take, maybe three bags of non-recyclable waste.

“However, as is often the case with the city council, these changes are not thought through. There is no system in place to deal with the same amount of waste going into smaller bins.

“Newport’s recycling record is good. There are some people who don’t or won’t sort the household waste, but in the main, Newport’s record in meeting recycling targets is good.

“Residents in St Julians are very much against this move. And along with the big jump in council tax for the coming year, is simply adding insult to injury.”