On Tuesday Newport City Council signed off its budget for the 2023-24 financial year - including plans to bring in bin collections once every three weeks.

Following the announcement, we went out in Newport to ask people what they thought of the idea.

Here's what they said.

Margaret Jacobs said she was against the change, adding: "It should [remain] every two weeks."

Brenda Forster, 73, from the Gaer, said: "There’s only two of us in the house, and our bin still gets full.

"Sometimes my husband has to go to the tip – at Christmas or with birthdays."

But Johnathan Denham, from Lliswerry, shared a different view, saying: "It doesn’t really affect me too much as I live on my own."

When asked if he thought it would improve recycling, Mr Denham added: "Definitely. I get all my fruit and veg from the market, so there’s less packaging, and food waste and veg all goes in the compost bin.

"I think it will make it easier to recycle. I think it’s a great idea."

But others were less positive.

Jonathan Nyengani said: "It’s a bad idea.

"It doesn’t affect me as much, but it will for other people – especially families.

"It may encourage people to recycle more which is a plus – especially with food waste."

He added he was concerned waste would "pile up" when the change comes in.

"I have to go to the tip sometimes," he said. "I can drive, so it’s fine with me, but others can't.

"The council need to do things like give these people a bigger bin."

We also spoke to opposition councillors in Newport, who were altogether more negative about the plans.

Councillors voted to approve the budget, with 34 voting in favour and 15 against.