Fish Kitchen 1854, in Maesycwmmer, was this week selected as the runner-up in the ‘Best Takeaway’ category at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The chippy opened just over four years ago, but has already picked up a number of awards – including being recognised as one of the best newcomers at the 2019 Fish and Chip Shop Awards, winning 'Best Seafood Establishment' at 2022 Food Awards Wales, and being named one of the 50 best takeaways for 2021/2022 by Fry magazine.

And, at a ceremony in London, the chippy was chosen as the second best fish and chip takeaway across the UK.

“We really weren’t expecting it,” said Sam Humphreys, from the business. “It was such a tough category with some fantastic fish and chip takeaways and restaurants.

“It’s something that we strive for. I think it’s really good for improving ourselves as a business to keep on top of everything.

“This competition is judged by some of the very best in the industry. And our customers helped us out as well – as there was a public vote too. That was brilliant.

Staff from Fish Kitchen 1854 collect their award at the National Fish and Chip Awards. (Image: Sam Humphreys)

“In the top 10 there was another Welsh business based in Caerphilly – the Ship Deck in Trethomas. They are friends so that was good going up against them.

“It’s a boost for the community.”

Ms Humphreys said sustainability was important to the business – using local ingredients where possible and minimising the amount of plastic used.

“Since we’ve been open we’ve never used plastic bags or plastic forks, so we’re 90 per cent of the way there already with the plastic ban,” she said.

“Sustainability is really important for us.

“Where possible, we use MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certified cod. And we try to source our ingredients from local businesses.

“We try to be sustainable – not just for our future, but for our children’s future as well.”

This latest recognition has provided a boost for the owners, after what has been a difficult period for businesses.

“It’s been really hard,” said Ms Humphreys. “With inflation and rising costs and bills, it’s huge.

“Where possible, we’re trying not to pass those on to our customers. It’s really difficult, but we are trying to navigate it as best we can.”