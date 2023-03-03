JACK DAVID POWELL, 18, of Picton Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042, Usk Way, Newport, on November 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RAZAK ALI, 24, of Liverpool Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without a licence on Queensway on September 11, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £430 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TRACEY O’BRIEN, 41, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

KIRK JOHNSON, 44, of Brynglas Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving on the SDR on June 10, 2022 when the ply or cord was exposed on the front nearside tyre of his car.

He was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD NORTH, 46, of Hillcrest, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £626 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on July 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADAM JAMES NICHOLAS WYATT, 42, of Regent Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £840 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER BROWN, 28, of Lambourne Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANDREW LUXTON, 45, of Church Avenue, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SYLMON RESLKOWSKI, 26, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DENIS CVETKOUS, 38, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on August 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CAITLIN WORGAN, 28, of Savage Hill, Newland, Gloucestershire, was ordered to pay £535 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 in Monmouth on November 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.