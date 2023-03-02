The islanders were dancing the night away at the Beach Club before Maya Jama made an unexpected appearance.

She told the couples: “You all look like you’re having a cute little time, sorry to crash the party, could you all line up in your couples please.”

She then explained to the lineup: “I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news.

"The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

The couples with the fewest votes were revealed before the show ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the islanders and viewer at home wondering who would be leaving the South African villa.

What happened on Wednesday's episode of winter Love Island?





Tonight's episode kicked off with Will pulling Maxwell aside for a chat after finding out he thought Jessie was "fake".

He said: “Max, can we have a chat mate? I’m livid, I’m not going to lie. I’ve just been pulled and told that you said Jessie was fake. Where is this all coming from? What’s everyone saying because I’m completely confused why this word fake is going around.”

Later in the show, Jessie was keen to gain clarity after speaking with Samie and Caludia when she approached Olivia by the fire pit, asking: “What’s going on?”

The Islanders get to enjoy the Love Island Beach Club after receiving a text

The Love Island contestants received a text telling them: “Islanders, It’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa, as you’re off to the Island Beach Club to party! #SunSandAndSecrets #StayOutTheShade.”

The contestants could not contain their excitement as they entered the Club.

The group raised a toast and enjoyed a night dancing by the pool before chatting about the recent goings on around the villa.

Who are the vulnerable couples on Love Island after the public vote?





Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda were dumped from the villa after receiving the fewest votes. However, Maya told them that they would be deciding on the next two to leave the show.

Here are the three most vulnerable couples after Olivia and Maxwell were dumped from the villa:

Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand

Rosie Seabrook and Casey O’Gorman

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX from 9 pm daily.