The strikes mean disruption in many classrooms, and councils have been forced to close or partially close some schools because of staff shortages.

In some cases, councils have been unable to say which of their schools would be affected.

Why are teachers on strike in Wales?





National Education Union Wales secretary David Evans said the union's demands had been "clear" and it was "with deep regret that they are spending time outside of their classrooms this week".

He added: "We have a recruitment and retention crisis here in Wales which isn’t going away.

"Of those leaving teaching, a fifth are in their first five years, with over a third (35 per cent) in their first 10 years. This is a waste of talent and resources."

The Welsh Government, meanwhile, said: "Everyone recognises the excellent work of our workforce, but they also recognise the challenging financial constraints we are operating in.

"We believe an offer that is the equivalent of an eight per cent pay rise, with 6.5 per cent consolidated, is a strong one in the context of a reducing Welsh Government budget."

Schools closed in Blaenau Gwent

The county council has been unable to say which of its schools would be closed or open today.

In a statement to parents, the council said: "This is a national action and is a situation that is beyond the control of the council and our schools since pay and conditions negotiations take place at a national level.

"Unfortunately, the council is not able to provide information on which schools are open or closed and ask that you please refer to your child’s school for more information."

Schools closed in Caerphilly county borough

Schools closed in Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire County Council said only four of its schools would be fully open today.

These Monmouthshire schools are closed today:

Caldicot School;

Cantref Primary;

Chepstow School;

Deri View Primary;

Goytre Primary;

King Henry VIII Comprehensive;

Llantilio Portholey Primary;

Magor Primary;

Monmouth Comprehensive;

Undy Primary;

Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni;

Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin.

These Monmouthshire schools are open today:

Dewstow Primary;

Osbaston Primary;

The Dell Primary;

Trellech Primary.

All other council-run schools in Monmouthshire will be partially closed.

Schools closed in Newport

The latest update from Newport city council confirms these schools are closed today:

Bassaleg School;

Caerleon Comprehensive;

Glasllwch Primary;

High Cross Primary;

John Frost School;

Jubilee Park Primary;

Llanwern High;

Millbrook Primary;

Newport High;

St Julian's Primary;

Ysgol Bryn Derw;

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

These schools in Newport are partially closed today:

Alway Primary;

Eveswell Primary;

Crindau Primary;

Lliswerry High (post-16);

Maes Ebbw School;

Malpas CiW Primary;

Marshfield Primary;

Monnow Primary;

Rogerstone Primary;

St Andrews Primary;

St Julian's School (post-16);

St Patrick's R.C Primary;

St Woolos Primary;

Somerton Primary;

The Bridge Achievement Centre;

Tredegar Park Primary;

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon;

Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

These schools in Newport are fully open today:

Langstone Primary;

Malpas Court Primary;

Mount Pleasant Primary;

St David's R.C Primary;

Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli.

All other Newport schools were yet to confirm their status to the council.

Schools closed in Torfaen?





Torfaen Council did not respond to requests for information on school closures.