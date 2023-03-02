Paul McDonald explained how teachers are now “life problem solvers” with the workload growing, without the financial compensation to go with it.

Around 40 teachers were out braving the cold from 7.30am to call out the government on what they feel is a lack of financial support for a job which is simply getting harder.

We heard from support staff who felt helpless at being completely left out of any talks of wage rises for teachers. There was also real concern about staff retention.

It was Paul McDonald’s plea which stood out as he explained the teaching profession was once great, but the enjoyment of the job has been eroded by the growing workload.

“When I started I felt working in education it was seen as comfortable, happy, well compensated financially, it was a nice enjoyable profession to be in,” said Mr McDonald, speaking from the picket line at Ysgol y Deri in the Vale of Glamorgan.

“Over the years more and more has been added to the workload and we have not been financially compensated for this.”

When pressed on how the workload has changed Mr McDonald said: “It’s the things happening outside of school that is coming into our workloads. We are social workers, second parents, nutritionists, overall life problem solvers.”

Teachers were out at Ysgol y Deri Penarth

The picket line began at 7.30am

Policy officer for National Education Union Cymru Stuart Williams said the strikes were called again as the government still hadn’t done enough.

“We feel the offer is not reflective of what we require which is a full pay rise in line with inflation,” said Mr Williams. “Unfortunately, there was not enough compromise from the government.”

Support staff who feel ignored were there too

Teachers have rejected the latest pay offer from the government

Watch the video below as teacher Paul McDonald explains how the role has changed and teachers are now live "second parents"

There was a real concern for support staff and their complete lack of involvement in talks.

Mairead Canavan, executive member for the NEU and secretary for the Vale of Glamorgan, said children need all the help they can get.

“If funding is affected in schools support staff are the first to go,” said Ms Canavan. “Children need support staff.”

Teachers felt unrewarded and overworked

On strike outside Ysgol y Deri

Mr McDonald finished with a heartfelt plea, saying it is hard going to work and hear colleagues say they cannot afford to pay their bills through the once great profession of teaching.

“Listen to what people are saying,” said Mr McDonald. “We are not doing this to be selfish we want to do the best for the kids but we need help to do that.”