The emergency services were called to Corporation Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, February 28, following the crash.

The incident happened between the junctions with Telford Street and Cromwell Road, and resulted in a section of Corporation Road being closed for several hours overnight, while police and paramedics responded to the emergency.

Gwent Police said the crash involved a car and an electric bike (e-bike).

The cyclist, a 28-year-old man from Newport, was later taken to hospital for treatment, and police said his injuries "are not thought to be life-changing".

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old-man, also from Newport, was arrested under suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation, police said.

How you can help police with the investigation

"We’re asking for witnesses, or any motorists with dash-cam footage that were in the area between 10pm and 11pm, to contact us," a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300067008 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."