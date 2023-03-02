The truck driver reportedly "collided with an overhead gantry sign" on the M5 near Bristol.

The incident has caused a motorway closure in both directions between Junction 17 (Cribbs Causeway) and Junction 18 (the M49).

Some Newport Bus services have been rerouted as a result.

Huge problems on the #m5 as a tipper truck has got stuck under one of the sign gantrys. This will take some time to clear so please avoid the M5 cribbs causeway near Bristol. @TravelSomerset @bbcsomerset @M5TrafficUK @TrafficWalesS @SomersetLive @ASPolice pic.twitter.com/bB16MiyUjB — Andy Nickolls - Paramedic - Road Safety Team DSFRS (@nickolls_andy) March 2, 2023

National Highways has warned of delays of at least 60 minutes approaching the crash scene.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via this route:

Exit the M5 at J15 and head onto the M4 westbound;

Continue on the M4 to junction 22 and proceed to join the M49 headed southbound;

Continue on the M49 to rejoin the M5 at J18.

Northbound traffic is being diverted via the same route but in reverse.

Newport Bus said: "Due to the closure of the M5 our T7 service will divert as follows: M4 to Almondsbury interchange, onto A38 Gloucester Road, Aztec west roundabout, B4057 Patchway interchange, High Wood Road to Cribbs Causeway."