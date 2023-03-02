YOUNGSTERS across Gwent got dressed up for St David's Day yesterday.

We got sent loads of great pictures of boys and girls all dressed up - see them all below.

South Wales Argus: Logan davies enjoying his dragon

Logan Davies is a fearsome dragon.

South Wales Argus: Violet Herbert wearing her Welsh lady outfit for Nursery

Violet Herbert makes a lovely Welsh lady.

South Wales Argus: This is my daughter Isabelle McCarthy-Simmonds, she couldn't wait to get dressed up this morning and even woke up before me (usually I have to drag her out of bed) ? she is also happy it's March as she will be turning 6 this month

Isabelle McCarthy-Simmonds was so excited to get dressed up this morning she woke up early! March is her favourite month as her birthday is coming up, and she's turning six.

South Wales Argus: Eira White aged 4 ready to celebrate St David's Day in nursery

Eira White, aged four - and friend - ready for nursery.

South Wales Argus: Kian James regan age 6 in st David's day 2023

Kian James Regan, six, showing his true colours for St David's Day.

South Wales Argus: Ivy Winfield age 4 from cwmbran Ivy was so excited to wear her costume to nursery today and loved learning all about the story of St David and the Welsh Dragon.

Ivy Winfield, four, from Cwmbran, was "so excited to wear her costume to nursery today and loved learning all about the story of St David and the Welsh dragon".

South Wales Argus: Elsa Halford age 5

Elsa Halford, five, all dressed up.

South Wales Argus: Haydn and Seren

Haydn and Seren seeing red.

South Wales Argus: Oliver Davies from Risca aged 9 months

At just nine months old, Oliver Davies from Risca celebrated St David's Day for the very first time this year.

South Wales Argus: Gia Lion age 3 Enjoying St.David's day

Gia Lion, aged three, enjoying St David's Day.

South Wales Argus: Mya-Layelle aged 4

Mya-Layelle, four, all dressed up.

South Wales Argus: Evelyn Tovey (Pontypool) Aged 3 She was very excited to show her Aunties at nursery today!

Evelyn Tovey, three, from Pontypool, was very excited to show her aunties her costume at nursery.

South Wales Argus: This is Poppy aged 4 enjoying St David's day with Welsh cakes for breakfast

Four-year-old Poppy had Welsh cakes for breakfast.

South Wales Argus: This is my sons cayden 8 and harrison 3 excited for st davids day this morning and and to show off their cool dragon hats to their class mates

Cayden, eight, and Harrison, three, excited to show off their cool dragon hats to their classmates.

South Wales Argus: Eloise 11yr & brother enzo 5yr both proud to support St David's day , Both attend Croesyceiliog school

Eloise, 11, and brother Enzo, five - who both go to Croesyceiliog School - dressed up for David's Day.

South Wales Argus: Lyla-Mae Edwards age 2, ready to go to playgroup dressed as a Welsh Lady

Lyla-Mae Edwards, two, ready to go to playgroup dressed as a Welsh lady.

South Wales Argus: Sophia smout (5) Tyler smout (9) Getting ready for school in st Andrew's school

Sophia Smout, five, and Tyler Smout, nine, getting ready for school at St Andrew's School.

South Wales Argus: Grace Elizabeth Flanagan - Welsh Lady. Age 5.

Five-year-old Grace Elizabeth Flanagan as a Welsh lady.

South Wales Argus: Levi age 7 Celebrate St David's day in school 2003

Seven-year-old Levi had a unique take on his St David's Day costume.

South Wales Argus: Malia-Rae Evans age 2 Little Welsh lady

Malia-Rae Evans, two, is a little Welsh lady.

South Wales Argus: Ralph Flynn aged 3 and his little brother Freddie Flynn aged 1 enjoying their St David's Day ?gbwls

Ralph Flynn, three, and little brother Freddie, one, dressed up for St David's Day.

South Wales Argus:

Inza, three, Thomas, one, and Evie, three, looking stylish for St David's Day.

South Wales Argus:

Gracie May, six, looking stylish.